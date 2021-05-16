Boolberry (BBR) Price Tops $0.0146 on Exchanges

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Boolberry has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar. One Boolberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Boolberry has a total market capitalization of $192,956.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boolberry alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.71 or 0.00808380 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boolberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boolberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.