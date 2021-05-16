Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

