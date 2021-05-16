Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $219.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $124.96 and a 12-month high of $227.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.97.

