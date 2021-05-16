Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $219.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $124.96 and a one year high of $227.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.17 and a 200 day moving average of $202.97.

