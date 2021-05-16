Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 13,566 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $31,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $68,613,000 after acquiring an additional 107,694 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 65,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

TJX opened at $72.43 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.