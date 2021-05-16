Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 5,855 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $45,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,231,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Diageo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Diageo by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 181,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

DEO stock opened at $189.21 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $189.70. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.