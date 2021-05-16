Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $799,000 in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HERAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,994,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

