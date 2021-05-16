Kendall Capital Management Sells 89 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $265.67 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.31 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.54 and a 200-day moving average of $243.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

