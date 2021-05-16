Exos Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000.

NASDAQ EBACU opened at $10.00 on Friday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

