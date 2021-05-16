50,000 Shares in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) Purchased by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,364,000.

MRAC stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

