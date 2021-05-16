Exos Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.
Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,938,000.
Shares of NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.77 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.
About Tastemaker Acquisition
Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.
