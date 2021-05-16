Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 4.1% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $602.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $624.09 and its 200 day moving average is $530.26. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $248.81 and a 52-week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

