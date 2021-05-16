Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $150.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,333,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,323 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $11,915,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 199,317 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $2,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

