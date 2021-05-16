Kendall Capital Management Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 15.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $264,513.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,523.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,805. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

FHI opened at $33.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.