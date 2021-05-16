Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Cuts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 71.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on PBA shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

