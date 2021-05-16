Kendall Capital Management Acquires Shares of 22,315 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 151.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 68,527 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $189,640. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

