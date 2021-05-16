Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,577,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises 11.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $76,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $315,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,762,000 after buying an additional 1,063,384 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after buying an additional 3,463,039 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,905,000 after buying an additional 571,009 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFC opened at $21.64 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

