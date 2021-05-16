Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys New Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.