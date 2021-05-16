Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,588,000 after purchasing an additional 85,988 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

