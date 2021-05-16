Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $125.27 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

