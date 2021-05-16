Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Invests $365,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kellogg by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Kellogg by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.54 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $31,372,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

