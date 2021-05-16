Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $363.91 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.29 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

