Hatton Consulting Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 11.7% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $234.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $155.35 and a 12 month high of $238.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

