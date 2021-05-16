10,333 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Bought by Hatton Consulting Inc.

Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $85.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

