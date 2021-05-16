Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after acquiring an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,285,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $77.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.