DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 1.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $271.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $176.97 and a 1 year high of $287.20.

