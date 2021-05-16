DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSMB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 593.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000.

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

