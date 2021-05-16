GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.91 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,212 over the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

