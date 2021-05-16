Analysts Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report $9.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.16 billion and the highest is $9.41 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $38.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.78 billion to $39.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $40.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.22 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $191.94 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.08 and a 200-day moving average of $163.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

