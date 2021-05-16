Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to post $407.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.83 million and the highest is $410.00 million. Vectrus reported sales of $336.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus stock opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $614.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

