Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of SEM opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 419,431 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,167 over the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.