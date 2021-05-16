Filecoin (FIL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Filecoin has a market cap of $8.16 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $113.07 or 0.00232261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00092033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.89 or 0.00517419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004938 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $572.05 or 0.01175071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.09 or 0.01226513 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 72,174,721 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

