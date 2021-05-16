Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce $2.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. DermTech reported sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 227.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $14.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $22.30 million to $34.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. DermTech has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $970.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $4,255,511. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

