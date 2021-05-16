Analysts Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target at $167.00

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVMUY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average is $127.97. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $71.23 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $2.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

