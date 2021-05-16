Aeon Hits Market Capitalization of $27.12 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00003519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $27.12 million and approximately $33,632.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.65 or 0.00810671 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

