PRIZM (PZM) Market Cap Reaches $68.43 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $68.43 million and approximately $44,614.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004842 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,735,226,527 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

