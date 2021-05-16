Bread Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $27.67 million and $2.33 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00088706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.12 or 0.01099220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00064469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00113659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00063768 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

