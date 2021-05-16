NBW Capital LLC Buys 2,553 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 71.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,540,000 after acquiring an additional 264,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $134.56 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $139.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

