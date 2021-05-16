NBW Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,667 shares of company stock valued at $9,106,790 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

RGEN stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.71, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.40. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

