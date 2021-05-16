Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Increased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.06. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,199.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

