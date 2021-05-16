Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $157.15 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $81.22 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

