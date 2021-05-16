Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 379 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $958,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 39,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,714,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. UBS Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Shares of TMO opened at $459.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

