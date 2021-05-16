Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.0% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $459.07 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.88 and its 200-day moving average is $475.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

