Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,258 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.