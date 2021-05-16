Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $80,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $145,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 171,123 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

NYSE:SJM opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $139.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

