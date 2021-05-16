Exos Asset Management LLC Takes $635,000 Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MGY opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

