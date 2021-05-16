Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 5,483 RH (NYSE:RH)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $649.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $638.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.86. RH has a twelve month low of $145.96 and a twelve month high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.78.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

