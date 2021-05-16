Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $745,000 in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

GX Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

GX Acquisition Corp. II Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.