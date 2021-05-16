Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 859 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,752,240.00. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

SLP opened at $51.96 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.