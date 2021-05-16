1,369,091 Shares in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Bought by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,369,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,263,000. Boingo Wireless accounts for approximately 4.8% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 107,557 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $624.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

